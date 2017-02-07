Homeland chief: 'Thousands' of Syrian fighters could reach US

Story highlights Kelly was testifying before Congress for the first time since being sworn in

Washington (CNN) Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday that "thousands" of fighters from Syria could possibly make it to the US, though he added it wouldn't be easy, as he defended the administration's controversial travel ban executive order in front of Congress.

Under questioning from Democratic Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin as to whether any new information prompted the ban, Kelly said the measure was based on concern about countries that couldn't provide adequate vetting information on potential immigrants and noted that "thousands" of Syrian fighters could possibly make it into the US. He later qualified that they would not be able to "easily" enter the US

The individuals "have the kinds of papers we have confidence could get them passed into Europe and by extension into the United States," Kelly told the House Homeland Security Committee. "We know there are thousands of fighters coming out of the caliphate that could easily -- not easily -- could bring them to Western Europe and then the United States."

Kelly did not give more details, suggesting that he had presented similar information to the committee previously in classified session and could not provide more at the public committee hearing.

Kelly was testifying before Congress for the first time since being sworn in, speaking at a hearing focusing on border security.

