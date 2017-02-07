Biden to split time between Delaware, Pennsylvania universities

Story highlights The Biden Institute at the University Delaware will be located in Newark, Delaware

The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement will be located in DC

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden will split his post-White House time between a foreign policy institute at the University of Pennsylvania and a domestic policy institute at the University of Delaware, the two universities announced on Tuesday.

Biden has been named the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where the former vice president will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. He will also serve at the founding chair of the University of Delaware's Biden Institute, according to the school.

The Biden Institute at the University Delaware will be located in Newark, Delaware, while the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement will be located in Washington where Joe and Jill Biden intend to rent a house so Jill Biden can continue teaching at community college in Northern Virginia.

"Every day of my career in public service has been motivated by the desire to ensure that every American is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot," Biden said regarding his position at the University of Delaware, the school he graduated from in 1965. "I am happy to continue that work at my alma mater, a place that is stamped on my heart."

