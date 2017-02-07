Senate GOP's effort to shut Warren up backfires

Story highlights Warren was told she violated Senate rules against impugning another senator

She was reading a letter by Coretta Scott King from 1986 opposing Jeff Sessions

Washington (CNN) The Senate has silenced Elizabeth Warren.

And by doing so, majority Republicans just handed the liberal firebrand a megaphone -- further elevating President Donald Trump's fiercest and most prominent critic in the Senate and turning her into a Democratic hero.

"They can shut me up, but they can't change the truth," Warren later told CNN's Don Lemon.

The rebuke of Warren came as the Massachusetts Democrat read a letter that Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., had written 30 years ago opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship.

Sessions -- now an Alabama senator -- is Trump's nominee for attorney general. Warren opposes him, and cited King's letter to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986. "Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge," King wrote then.

