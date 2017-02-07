Warren set to release book taking on Trump

Story highlights Warren is a liberal Massachusetts Democrat

Her book will discuss economics affecting the middle class

Washington (CNN) Coming soon to bookstores near you: Another book by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Soon after, a trip to Iowa?

Warren, the liberal Massachusetts Democrat, will take on President Donald Trump in her latest book, which is due out in April, her publisher announced Tuesday.

The book -- titled "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class" -- will focus on Warren's view that progressive economics are the way to help American workers and provide, the publisher says, a history of the American middle class from the New Deal to "Trump's phony promises that are pushing the middle class ever closer to collapse."

"Washington works great for the rich and powerful who can hire armies of lawyers and lobbyists, but it is not working very well for everyone else. America's once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knockout punch. At this perilous moment in our country's history, it's time to fight back -- and I'm looking for more people to join me," Warren said, according to a release.

