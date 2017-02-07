Warren cut off during Sessions debate after criticism

Story highlights The emotional exchange occurred during debate on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions

Democrats complained that Republicans were carrying out selective enforcement of a rule

Washington (CNN) In a stunning moment on the Senate floor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren clashed with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday night after McConnell determined the Massachusetts Democrat had violated a Senate rule against impugning another senator.

In an extremely rare rebuke, she was instructed by the presiding officer to take her seat.

Tuesday night's rule means Warren will be barred from speaking on the floor until Sessions' debate ends, McConnell's office confirmed. The debate is expected to conclude Wednesday night.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The emotional exchange occurred during debate on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, to be attorney general. Warren was reading from a 1986 letter Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, had written to Sen. Ted Kennedy critical of Sessions who was then a nominee to be a federal judge.

