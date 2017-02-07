Trump falsely claims US murder rate is 'highest' in 47 years

Story highlights Trump said the US murder rate "is the highest it's been in 47 years"

The US murder rate isn't even close to such record highs

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continues to decry a record-high murder rate that simply doesn't exist.

The President said Tuesday that the US murder rate "is the highest it's been in 47 years."

"I'd say that in a speech and everybody was surprised because the press doesn't like to tell it like it is," Trump said during a meeting with US sheriffs at the White House. "It wasn't to their advantage to say that. The murder rate is the highest it's been in I guess 45-47 years."

But the reason there's no reporting on a 45- or 47-year high murder rate is because the US murder rate isn't even close to such record highs.

Read More