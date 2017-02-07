Story highlights Rep. Darrell Issa is a Republican congressman from California

Party People is a new podcast from CNN where a pair of conservative CNN contributors talk to influential voices about the future of conservatism and the Republican party.

(CNN) California Rep. Darrell Issa says he is concerned about the pace in which President Donald Trump's executive actions have been issued during his first two weeks in office.

"We all anticipated orders to eliminate executive orders that were ... thought to be an overreach or inappropriate, but we are concerned," Issa told Party People host Kevin Madden in a recent conversation.

The California congressman went on to say Trump could risk resembling former President Barack Obama when it comes to executive actions.

"I do think this President will be judged by legislative initiatives that will move in the first hundred days, more than by executive orders that do make him look a little like President Obama unless he's careful," Issa said.

Among those actions, Issa critiqued the Trump administration's roll out of the executive order on refugees, saying mistakes could have been avoided, saying the White House should have worked more closely with the Homeland Security secretary retired Gen. John Kelly.

