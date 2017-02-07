Breaking News

Dakota Access Pipeline: Army issuing final permit

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 6:34 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DAPL protesters: Trump's executive order violates the law
DAPL protesters: Trump's executive order violates the law

    JUST WATCHED

    DAPL protesters: Trump's executive order violates the law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Controversial pipeline is nearly complete
  • Army Corps decides no need for environmental impact study

(CNN)The US Army Corps of Engineers will grant an easement in North Dakota for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, allowing the project to move toward completion despite the protests of Native Americans and environmentalists.

Just a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to advance approval of this pipeline and others, casting aside efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to block construction.
That order directed "the acting secretary of the Army to expeditiously review requests for approvals to construct and operate the Dakota Access Pipeline in compliance with the law."
    Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer's moves to grant the easement and stop the preparation of an environmental impact statement were anticipated.
    "The decision was made based on a sufficient amount of information already available which supported approval to grant the easement request," the Army said.
    Read More
    Speer called granting the easement a "final step" in meeting the tasks of the President's executive action.
    The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which has long opposed the project near its home, promised a legal fight. The tribe said the Obama administration had determined other locations for the pipeline should be looked into by the Army.
    "Trump's reversal of (President Obama's) decision continues a historic pattern of broken promises to Indian tribes and a violation of treaty rights," Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman, who is representing the tribe, said. "Trump and his administration will be held accountable in court."
    The Standing Rock Sioux said it will argue in court that the environmental impact statement process was wrongfully terminated.
    Dakota Access Pipeline: 'Rogue' protesters arrested
    North Dakota pipeline protests
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Fireworks light the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota -- following news that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be rerouted -- on Sunday, December 4. The Army Corps of Engineers has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/04/politics/dakota-access-pipeline/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;denied the current route for the Dakota Access pipeline&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Fireworks light the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota -- following news that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be rerouted -- on Sunday, December 4. The Army Corps of Engineers has denied the current route for the Dakota Access pipeline.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 32
    Activists embrace after hearing the news at the camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on December 4. Cannon Ball has been the site of demonstrations against the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline,&lt;/a&gt; a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Activists embrace after hearing the news at the camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on December 4. Cannon Ball has been the site of demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 32
    An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 32
    Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 32
    Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 32
    A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 32
    Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 32
    A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 32
    People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 32
    A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 32
    People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 32
    A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 32
    In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff&#39;s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 32
    Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 32
    Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 32
    Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 32
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 32
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 32
    Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 32
    A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 32
    Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 32
    A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 32
    JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 32
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 32
    People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 32
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 32
    Protesters march on September 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Protesters march on September 4.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 32
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 32
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 32
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 32
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 32
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Photos: North Dakota pipeline protests
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 32
    01 DAPL Standing Rock 120501 DAPL stopped 120402 DAPL 120407 DAPL stopped 120403 Dakota Access Pipeline 120104 Dakota Access Pipeline 120102 Dakota Access Pipeline 113001 Dakota Access Pipeline 112907 Dakota Access Pipeline 112606 Dakota Access Pipeline 112605 Dakota Access Pipeline 1124 RESTRICTED04 Dakota Access Pipeline 1124 RESTRICTED03 Dakota Access Pipeline 112002 Dakota Access Pipeline 1102 RESTRICTED01 Dakota Access Pipeline 1102 RESTRICTED08 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline 103002 North Dakota oil pipeline 103003 North Dakota oil pipeline 103004 North Dakota oil pipeline 103006 North Dakota oil pipeline 103005 North Dakota oil pipeline 103001 North Dakota oil pipeline02 North Dakota oil pipeline03 North Dakota oil pipeline06 North Dakota oil pipeline04 North Dakota oil pipeline05 North Dakota oil pipeline10 North Dakota oil pipeline07 North Dakota oil pipeline08 North Dakota oil pipeline09 North Dakota oil pipeline
    The decision gives the pipeline's developer -- Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners -- right-of-way through government land at Lake Oahe Dam and Reservoir in North Dakota.
    The tribe has been concerned that digging the pipeline under Lake Oahe -- a section of the Missouri River in North Dakota -- would affect the area's drinking water, as well as the supply for 17 million people living downstream.
    The proposed underground route at Lake Oahe is half a mile upstream from the tribe's reservation.
    The sacred land at the center of the Dakota pipeline dispute
    The tribe and its allies have protested in North Dakota for months, blocking the path of the pipeline during peaceful demonstrations and clashes that have sometimes turned violent.
    Greenpeace said the President was looking out for the rich.
    "We are less than two weeks into this administration, and already Trump has put on full display a blatant disregard for Indigenous sovereignty, public health, and public outcry," the environmental organization said. "This decision to smash through the (environmental impact statement) process is nothing but a reward to Trump's corporate, oil industry cronies."
    The sacred land at the center of the Dakota pipeline dispute
    The sacred land at the heart of Dakota pipeline fight
    Dakota Access and pipeline supporters say the $3.7 billion pipeline project would be an economic boon.
    The developer estimates the pipeline would bring $156 million in sales and income taxes to state and local governments and will add 8,000 to 12,000 construction jobs.
    The pipeline will stretch 1,172 miles through four states -- from North Dakota into South Dakota, winding through Iowa and ending in southern Illinois -- moving 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day across the Midwest. It is completed, except for the contested portion under Lake Oahe.
    Not all the Standing Rock Sioux are protesting the pipeline
    Like Dakota Access, the Keystone XL Pipeline had been the subject of environmental concern from activists, residents and indigenous tribes who worried that the pipeline would pollute as many as 2,500 aquifers.
    But pipeline supporters touted the jobs it would create and other economic benefits.
    The $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline was proposed to stretch nearly 1,200 miles across six states, shuttling carbon-heavy petroleum from Canada to the Gulf Coast.
    In November 2015, Obama nixed the proposed pipeline, virtually ending the fight over the project that had gone on for much of his presidency.
    But Trump's executive actions on both pipelines signal how his administration will take a different approach to energy and environmental issues.
    Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines: How did we get here?

    CNN's Keith Allen, Holly Yan, Madison Park, Jessica Ravitz and Sara Sidner contributed to this report.