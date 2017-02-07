Dakota Access Pipeline: Army issuing final permit

Story highlights Controversial pipeline is nearly complete

Army Corps decides no need for environmental impact study

(CNN) The US Army Corps of Engineers will grant an easement in North Dakota for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, allowing the project to move toward completion despite the protests of Native Americans and environmentalists.

Just a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed executive actions to advance approval of this pipeline and others, casting aside efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to block construction.

That order directed "the acting secretary of the Army to expeditiously review requests for approvals to construct and operate the Dakota Access Pipeline in compliance with the law."

Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer's moves to grant the easement and stop the preparation of an environmental impact statement were anticipated.

"The decision was made based on a sufficient amount of information already available which supported approval to grant the easement request," the Army said.

