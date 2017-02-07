Schumer: Gorsuch 'avoided answers like the plague' in meeting

Story highlights The New York Democrat's views could be very influential with other senators in his caucus

Schumer said he hasn't made up his mind about whether he will support Gorsuch

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch Tuesday after the two men met on Capitol Hill because the judge "avoided answers like the plague."

Schumer said he pressed Gorsuch, whom President Donald Trump nominated last week, about hot button legal and constitutional issues that are related to the new President. For instance, Schumer asked about a Muslim ban, the Emoluments Clause, voter fraud allegations and whether Gorsuch agreed with conservative lawyers who have said some of the President's executive orders have gone too far.

"But the judge today avoided answers like the plague. This President is testing fundamental underpinnings of our democracy and its institutions. These times deserve answers and Judge Gorsuch did not provide them. I have serious, serious concerns about this nominee," Schumer told reporters after the nearly hour-long meeting in his Capitol office.

The New York Democrat's views could be very influential with other senators in his caucus who must decide in the coming months whether to block Gorsuch through a filibuster or clear the way for him to be confirmed.

"He is clearly a very smart, polite and capable man who loves being a judge," Schumer said about Gorsuch, who currently serves on the US Court of Appeals in Denver. "But his nomination comes at a perilous time in the relationship between the executive and judicial branches. On the campaign trail and from inside the White House, President Trump has shown a deep contempt for an independent judiciary that doesn't always bow before him."

Read More