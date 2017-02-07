Story highlights "Is there something that the Russians have on him," Murphy asked

Critics said Trump recently suggested that the U.S. behaves similarly to Russia

(CNN) Sen. Chris Murphy said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's latest words comparing the United States to Russia are "as scary as it gets."

"This is as scary as it gets and they need to get to the bottom of what this is all about," the Connecticut Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "What is this strange relationship between Putin and Trump? And is there something that the Russians have on him that is causing him to say these really bizarre things on an almost daily basis?"

Trump appeared to equate US actions with the authoritarian regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview released Saturday.

Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly that he respected his Russian counterpart.

"But he's a killer," O'Reilly responded.

