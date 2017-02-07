DeVos hangs in balance before tight Senate vote

Story highlights Trump's pick for education secretary has run into strong opposition

Vice President Mike Pence will likely have to be called on as the tie-breaker

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's selection for education secretary, billionaire mega-donor Betsy DeVos, appears to be his most embattled Cabinet pick, but Senate Republicans have largely held tight in their support.

Senate GOP leaders are confident they can squeak DeVos through the Senate with the support of 50 Republican senators Tuesday afternoon, plus a historic tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.

But the surprise defection of two Republican senators last week -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine -- coupled with an intense lobbying effort by liberal and Democratic groups has made DeVos the first of Trump's Cabinet picks to face serious jeopardy.

JUST WATCHED Senate pushes DeVos to final confirmation vote Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Senate pushes DeVos to final confirmation vote 01:40

DeVos' poor performance in her confirmation hearing -- punctuated by her suggestion that a school in Wyoming might want to have guns on premises to protect from grizzly bears -- contributed to roaring anger among public school supporters and teachers unions.

Senate Democrats led on cheers Monday evening by protesters at the Capitol (and around the internet) of "Just one more!" -- a nod to the fact they only need to win over another Republican senator to spike DeVos' nomination.