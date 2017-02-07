Don't overlook Trump's permanent partner

Story highlights Joshua Spivak: The power of a VP is not just in the permanent role

Pence's tie-breaking on DeVos is only the beginning, he writes

Joshua Spivak is a senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College in New York. He blogs at The Recall Elections Blog. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) The early days of the Trump administration have already seen reports of internal skirmishes among his team of advisers. Cabinet members have been left in the dark on major policy changes, and the early stories suggest that his former campaign CEO, Steve Bannon, has established a dominant position, with the inaugural address and many other actions aligning with Bannon's previous statements.

Joshua Spivak

While Bannon's success in the campaign has earned him a key role in the White House, Trump is well-known for quickly switching advisers, looking for the hot hand -- he went through three campaign managers last year . With that in mind, it may be that anyone who has Trump's ear may only keep it for a short time before they are ignored or cast aside.

Therefore, it pays to consider a key fact about his team when looking at which adviser may have the longest and impact: Save one, he can fire every of them, at any time. And that one unfireable official is Vice President Mike Pence.

The power of a VP is not just in his or her permanent role. A split with the VP would be politically embarrassing for any president, as it would show a significant divide in the party and the leadership. For Donald Trump, who has not established himself as a party unifier, it would especially be damaging. Pence is a well-liked former member of the House Republican leadership team, as well as a former governor. Any separation between Trump and Pence could reverberate against Trump in Congress.

Vice presidents also have an independent role, even if it is frequently maligned -- they preside over the Senate, which may seem to be a formality, but in the right hands it could be more than that. The VP also breaks tie votes in the Senate, and with the chamber closely divided, Pence is likely to have to use that power.