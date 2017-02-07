Law is on DOJ's side in court showdown

Story highlights Kayleigh McEnany: After hearing oral arguments, Ninth Circuit should rescind temporary restraining order on travel ban

Kayleigh McEnany is a CNN commentator and a graduate of Harvard Law School. She studied politics at Oxford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Tuesday evening on whether Judge John Robart's temporary restraining order (TRO), which halts implementation of President Donald Trump's temporary freeze on travel from terror-prone countries, should stand. In hearing oral arguments, the Ninth Circuit -- the nation's most liberal court with the reputation as its most reversed -- ought to heed the words of Justice Antonin Scalia, notably quoted by President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch: "If you're going to be a good and faithful judge, you have to resign yourself to the fact that you're not always going to like the conclusions you reach."

Indeed, if the Ninth Circuit rules as the law directs, it will rescind the TRO on President Trump's travel freeze, a decision several of the sitting judges might find unpalatable.

As Robart pointed out in his scantily explained order , a TRO is an "extraordinary remedy" that is issued "to preserve the status quo before the court holds a hearing on a motion for preliminary injunction." He notes that a TRO requires the plaintiff to prove that "he is likely to succeed on the merits," among other things.

Herein lies the problem: the plaintiff is far from likely to succeed in invalidating President Trump's order and thus is not entitled to a TRO.

As a preliminary matter, it is likely that the plaintiff -- the state of Washington -- does not even have standing to sue since a state may not sue "as the representative of its citizens." But even if Washington is able to bring the case, it should lose on the merits. The plaintiff alleges several causes of action, among them that President Trump's order denies equal protection and violates a congressional statute.