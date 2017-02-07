Christie Brinkley's barely there reason for SI cover

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) On Monday night, supermodel Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to announce her return to Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue, the cover of which she graced for three consecutive years starting in 1979, when she was in her 20s.

This time, Brinkley, now 63, appears with Alexa Ray Joel, her 31-year-old daughter with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, her 18-year-old daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook. "Thank you Sports Illustrated," she wrote, "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"

No question, the photo spread sends a powerful message -- but it's not really the positive, affirming one of which Brinkley is thinking. In fact, at this particular moment in history, as millions of women march for rights that are being threatened, or which don't exist -- including reproductive rights and the right to equal pay -- her SI babes-in-swimsuits project rings extremely tone deaf.

Is it any wonder Bill Cosby's "Cosby Show" character, Cliff Huxtable, was always trying to get quality time with his wife, Clair? With Phylicia Rashad, who's still just as classy at 67, in the role, it was totally believable.

Is it any wonder Bill Cosby's "Cosby Show" character, Cliff Huxtable, was always trying to get quality time with his wife, Clair? With Phylicia Rashad, who's still just as classy at 67, in the role, it was totally believable.

Shelley Long, 66, may forever be known as Diane Chambers from "Cheers," but she's shown no signs of a career slowdown since the show ended in 1993. From "Troop Beverly Hills" to "The Brady Bunch" to "Modern Family," Long makes all her roles memorable. Here, she's seen in an episode of ABC Family's "Switched at Birth" from 2014.

Shelley Long, 66, may forever be known as Diane Chambers from "Cheers," but she's shown no signs of a career slowdown since the show ended in 1993. From "Troop Beverly Hills" to "The Brady Bunch" to "Modern Family," Long makes all her roles memorable. Here, she's seen in an episode of ABC Family's "Switched at Birth" from 2014.

Ever since Rick Springfield pined for "Jessie's Girl" in 1981, the song became an enduring pop hit, just like Springfield himself, who turned 66 on August 23. But he's no one-hit wonder, Springfield -- seen here performing in July -- also has a successful acting career, including credits like "General Hospital," "Californication" and "Hawaii Five-O."

Ever since Rick Springfield pined for "Jessie's Girl" in 1981, the song became an enduring pop hit, just like Springfield himself, who turned 66 on August 23. But he's no one-hit wonder, Springfield -- seen here performing in July -- also has a successful acting career, including credits like "General Hospital," "Californication" and "Hawaii Five-O."

And yet, here she is. Proof that beauty has no time stamp? Or just another impossible ideal that women are asked to strive for -- youthful beauty, almost literally until the day we die? I think we know the real answer to this.

Because we do, it's hard not to cringe when Brinkley touts the swimsuit appearance as affirmation not only for herself, but for her daughters. "How many years ago I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine," she told ET. "So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment."

As if being deemed "good enough" to appear in a bathing suit is, in fact, the standard girls should live up to, the things that rescues them from their insecurity. As if there aren't tons of other things we could and should be wishing for our daughters right now -- not needing affirmation from anyone else, for one thing.

Brinkley is indeed beautiful. So are her daughters. But their inclusion in this issue is proof of nothing other than that the world continues to need to see female role models of various talents, types, hair colors, and waist sizes in various areas of achievement. And that the end has come for raising girls to view getting a magazine spread as the validation they need to carry on.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

One more thing: Featuring a 63-year-old in a swimsuit magazine when that 63-year-old looks like Brinkley isn't "diversity" or some sort of celebration of alt-womanhood -- a sign that growing old is no longer a threat.

Aging is still very much a threat to most women, and not just for the wrinkles and bags and bikini modeling end-of-days. It's just one of the many things we have to worry about right now.