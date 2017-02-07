Showdown on Trump ban in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our legal contributors and outside analysts during the oral argument before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the challenge to President Donald Trump's travel ban.
US Govt rebuttal tries to minimize relevance of the 2 SCOTUS cases Govt itself is relying on (Mandel & Din) and Judge Friedland catches him— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 8, 2017
Has the DOJ atty been paying attention? He's still arguing about the ability for court to even review POTUS actions. That dog won't hunt.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 8, 2017
At this point..Friedland sounds pro WS, Clifton Pro Trump Admin..Canby..swing vote— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 8, 2017
Clifton makes strong point that lots of post-1965 nationality-based discrim in visas undercuts the states' reliance on sec. 1152 (1965).— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 8, 2017
Judge Clifton says Cubans exclusion by Reagan admin legal..why not this?— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
Canby reminds Clifton that Govt bears burden of showing district court's stay was wrong, not the other way around. Judges are super prepared— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2017
No way this court rules on the constitutional argument at this point. They want a more detailed order from district judge to review.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
All 3 judges seem to believe that WA AG has standing, but Clifton seems to favor Trump on the merits. (Just a guess . . . )— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 7, 2017
The text of the order alone does not prove religious discrimination. But Trump's comments provide plenty of evidence of that intent— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
Friedland jumps in with assist to Purcell as Clifton attacks lack of evidence— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
#9thCircuit wants to know why they should find religious animus if the executive order doesn't specify a muslim ban. #travelban— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) February 7, 2017
Wash SG Purcell explains well the 3 reasons why narrowing the stay (or TRO) wouldn't work to meet the constitutional concerns— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2017
Clifton suggests since majority of Muslims not affected no evidence religious animosity by Trump Admin— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
"Irreparable harm" of ban: families separated, residents stranded, business impaired, employment lost, travel restricted vs National Securty— Joey Jackson Esq. (@JoeyJacksonEsq) February 7, 2017
Judges seem to be asking WA AG for the ways to rule for him. Generally sympathetic to his position.— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 7, 2017
WS Counsel travel ban favors some religious groups over others..thus violates Establishment Clause— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
Value of such live coverage is huge. Public education, transparency, all thanks to farsighted 9th Circuit practice started by Alex Kozinski— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2017
I think the states need the parens patriae standing to win. Proprietary standing is shaky if green card holders are not covered by ban— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
WA AG lawyer off to weak start on a procedural issue that clearly does not interest the court.— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 7, 2017
Govt is relegated to arguing that the stay should be trimmed a bit around the edges. It seems aware that its basic position is untenable.— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2017
Wash State lawyer begins says appeal should be thrown out on technical grounds re Mandamus— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
Trump admin lawyer never heard of Pierce, very famous 1925 case which struck down anti-parochial school law.— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 7, 2017
Now falling back on TRO being too broad. Govt seems very shaky on their standing and merits arguments.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
Trump admin lawyer is getting mauled in the 9th Cir. Doesn't mean govt will lose, but stil . . . #travelban— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 7, 2017
Atty for US is totally flummoxed by the probing questions from Judges Friedland, Clifton and Canby both on standing and on reviewability— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 7, 2017
Govt- we don't win because we are right, we win because no one has standing to challenge us.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
District Court reversing executive order ban does not "override" the President's Judgment --it provides a check & balance to it!!!— Joey Jackson Esq. (@JoeyJacksonEsq) February 7, 2017
Can't always tell what judges are thinking by the Q's. They usually push each side on the weak points.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017
@thelauracoates #DOJ says it relied on #Congress. #9thCircuit Judge Clifton concerned that evidence is theoretical & "abstract." #travelban— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) February 7, 2017
National security is of critical importance, but needs to be balanced against constitutional concerns and concrete proof of specific harm.— Joey Jackson Esq. (@JoeyJacksonEsq) February 7, 2017
DOJ says public safety at terrorist if risk travel ban thrown out— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) February 7, 2017
The stakes are high! What are the limits on @POTUS power? The #9thCircuit is about to tell us. Stay tuned! I'm live tweeting! #travelban— Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) February 7, 2017
I've argued before federal appellate judges about a dozen times. They usually ask a lot of Q's. Attys rarely decide what issues get argued.— Page Pate (@pagepate) February 7, 2017