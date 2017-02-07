Story highlights Charity event auctions photos taken by F1 stars

(CNN) Ever wanted to get to know your favorite Formula One star a little better?

The annual Zoom charity event auctions signed photographs taken by the biggest names in motor racing to raise funds for the Starlight Children's Foundation.

Giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes, the project has raised more than $100,000 for charity since it was launched in 2012.

"Zoom is a super project," said former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. "We are proud to be supporting it again, helping to raise money for charity while showing what the stars of F1 get up to away from the TV cameras."