Formula One stars auction photos for children's charity

Updated 5:56 AM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

&quot;Nice to get back to Monaco and fit some training in between races,&quot; says the Red Bull Racing star. &quot;My time lapse selfie skills capturing a great view to go with it.&quot;
The three-time F1 champion opts for &quot;an image of a stunning sunset&quot; on the beautiful islands of Turks and Caicos, shot during the 2016 F1 summer break. The Mercedes driver titles his photograph &quot;Powerful Beyond Measure.&quot;
The Brazilian&#39;s perfect picture is taken alongside former teammate Jenson Button during the drivers&#39; parade in Monza, where Massa initially announced his F1 retirement. &quot;We&#39;ve been racing for almost 15 years now! I will definitely miss going wheel-to-wheel with him,&quot; said Massa, before announcing his return to the sport when Valtteri Bottas joined world champions Mercedes from Williams.
&quot;Meerkats, my favorite animal,&quot; says the Spanish Toro Rosso driver. &quot;It&#39;s a shame I travel so much -- I&#39;d love to have one as a pet!&quot;
&quot;I took this photo on Monday, 11 September 2016 when I was holiday in Bali, Indonesia, prior to the Singapore Grand Prix,&quot; says the 2009 F1 champion. &quot;It is a Kecak, Balinese dance.&quot;
The British driver&#39;s picture holds special memories. Palmer writes: &quot;Stunning night view of Paris, the night before being presented as a Renault Sport Formula One Team driver for the first time.&quot;
With 20 races in 20 countries during a grueling eight-month season, F1 can be demanding on the drivers and those they leave behind. &quot;Elsa misses me,&quot; says the Haas driver.
It&#39;s not all bad for the drivers, though, as the reigning world champion offers a picture of his visor from &quot;sunny Abu Dhabi.&quot;
The former driver and Mercedes executive director offers an insight into his busy schedule. &quot;Landing in Barcelona for the race earlier last year,&quot; he writes.
Meanwhile, the Red Bull Racing team principal shows how to fly in style. The Briton&#39;s caption reads: &quot;En route to the Austrian GP in Red Bull&#39;s incredible DC6.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Charity event auctions photos taken by F1 stars
  • Zoom raises money for children's foundation

(CNN)Ever wanted to get to know your favorite Formula One star a little better?

The annual Zoom charity event auctions signed photographs taken by the biggest names in motor racing to raise funds for the Starlight Children's Foundation.
Giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes, the project has raised more than $100,000 for charity since it was launched in 2012.
    "Zoom is a super project," said former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. "We are proud to be supporting it again, helping to raise money for charity while showing what the stars of F1 get up to away from the TV cameras."
