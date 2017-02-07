13,000 people hanged in secret at Syrian prison, Amnesty says

Story highlights Mass hangings took place twice a week over five years, Amnesty International claims

CNN has reached out to the Syrian government for comment

(CNN) In the middle of the night, the Syrian prisoners are told they're being transferred.

Blindfolded, they're moved from their cells to the grounds of Saydnaya prison, north of the capital Damascus.

They're not told what's next -- likely, most don't know what's going to happen to them until they feel the noose around their necks.

A new report from Amnesty International, Human slaughterhouse, contends that this was the fate of groups of up to 50 people, twice a week, at the prison.

The rights group calculates that as many as 13,000 people were hanged in secret at the Saydnaya prison. The figure is based on result of a year-long investigation, including interviews with 84 witnesses including security guards, detainees, judges and lawyers, Amnesty says. Most of those hanged were civilians "believed to be opposed to the government," the report found.

