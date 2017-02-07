Story highlights Mississippi man had been plagued with massive abdominal growth

He is expected to make a full recovery

(CNN) It looked like fat. 57-year-old Roger Logan's abdomen was so large the growth hung over his lower body like a boulder.

It felt like fat. Logan was all but confined to a chair and could no longer work in his antiques store or spend quality time outside.

But it wasn't fat.

It was a 130-pound tumor.

Roger Logan before his surgery.

After years visiting doctors only to be told he was obese, the Mississippi man and his family did research and traveled to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in California for answers.

