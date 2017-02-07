Student gets early graduation ceremony so dying dad can watch

(CNN) His son's high school graduation was a day Alfred La'Cap had been looking forward to — and one he didn't think he would get to see.

La'Cap, 69, has terminal prostate cancer with a dire prognosis: He's unlikely to make it to May.

So administrators at Long Beach High School in Mississippi stepped in and held a graduation ceremony three months early.

"Considering the circumstances, I felt like if we can bring a little joy to a family, then we're happy to do that," Principal Larry Ramsey told CNN affiliate WLOX

The ceremony, held over the weekend in the family driveway, was a small, bittersweet one.

Read More