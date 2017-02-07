Putin critic in 'grave' condition after suffering full organ failure

Story highlights Doctors say 'toxic substance' to blame for Vladimir Kara-Murza's illness

Moscow (CNN) A vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said he was poisoned in 2015, has suffered "full organ failure" and is still in "grave" condition after being hospitalized in Moscow last week, his wife says.

Doctors in the hospital where Vladimir Kara-Murza, 35, is being treated say they still "have no real idea" what caused his illness, but agree a "toxic substance" is to blame, his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told CNN.

Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgenia, told CNN that doctors have tried to bring her husband out of a medically-induced coma but that when they did so, he "had almost no reaction at all, except to his name being called." He is currently on dialysis and artificial ventilation.

She said doctors have diagnosed him with "acute intoxication by an unidentified substance" and that there is "no prognosis," adding that the risks are now more serious due to his previous illness.

Prokhorov told CNN that an investigator from the Khamovniki district of Moscow contacted him last Friday to inquire about the circumstances which led to Kara-Murza's hospitalization, but has not received any further updates about the ongoing investigation.

