People appalled by corruption bill, Romanian President says

(CNN) The President of Romania has attacked the country's government in a speech in Parliament, saying "Romanians are appalled" over the corruption bill scandal that has rocked the country in recent days.

President Klaus Iohannis said it is time for Romania to decide whether it wants to be a "strong prosperous" nation or a "weak despised one" -- and he called for a referendum so the people can have their say.

Half a million citizens took to the streets on Sunday in the largest of a series of demonstrations over a bill that would have protected many politicians from being prosecuted for corruption.

The Social Democrat-led government announced that day in a statement that it was repealing the decree, which had been approved last week without input from Parliament.

However, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu indicated that he still planned to push through the amendments to the criminal codes via legislation that would be put to Parliament for approval.

