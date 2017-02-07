Story highlights Ex- French president accused of exceeding election expenses during 2012 campaign.

Sarkozy failed to win 2017 Republican nomination

(CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face trial on charges of campaign financing fraud, his lawyer told CNN Tuesday.

Sarkozy, who led the country between 2007 and 2012, is accused of illegally financing his failed re-election campaign, Herzog confirmed.

The 62-year-old, who was beaten by Francois Hollande five years ago, is set to appeal against the trial order, according to Reuters.

Reuters says Herzog described the order as "inane" and said that only one of the two magistrates in charge of the case actually signed the order.

"The clear disagreement between the two magistrates in charge of the matter is such a rare event that it is worth underlining, as it illustrates the inanity of the decision," he said in a statement, according to Reuters.