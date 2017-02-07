Story highlights Ex- French president accused of exceeding election expenses during 2012 campaign.

Sarkozy failed to win 2017 Republican nomination

(CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been told he will stand trial over allegedly breaking spending limits to fund his failed 2012 presidential campaign.

Sarkozy, who led the country between 2007 and 2012, is accused of overspending during his re-election campaign, his lawyer Thierry Herzog told CNN.

The 62-year-old, who was beaten by Francois Hollande five years ago, is set to appeal against the trial order, according to Reuters.

Reuters says Herzog described the order as "inane" and said that only one of the two magistrates in charge of the case actually signed the order.

"The clear disagreement between the two magistrates in charge of the matter is such a rare event that it is worth underlining, as it illustrates the inanity of the decision," he said in a statement, according to Reuters.