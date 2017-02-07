Story highlights Rosie O'Donnell tweets that she's available to play Steve Bannon

(CNN) Rosie O'Donnell, a longtime foe of President Donald Trump, says she'd be up for playing his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on "Saturday Night Live."

The comedian tweeted that she's "available" to satirize Trump's influential adviser following a scorching performance on "SNL" by Melissa McCarthy as an angry, gum-chomping White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Responding to suggestions that she should portray Bannon on "SNL," O'Donnell tweeted: "I am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready."

O'Donnell frequently tweets about her disdain for Trump and his policies, as the two have publicly feuded for more than a decade now. Trump has called O'Donnell a "pig" among many other insults.

