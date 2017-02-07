Story highlights Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer talked about stepping into the world of producing during an interview with Gloria Steinem at the Makers Conference

(CNN) "Hidden Figures" showcases the contributions of three women who were largely forgotten by history. And the movie's Oscar-nominated star Octavia Spencer is out to find some hidden figures of her own -- but this time as a producer.

"I'm really drawn to stories that haven't real been told," the actress said in a sit-down with activist Gloria Steinem at the Makers conference, an annual gathering of female leaders in business, tech and entertainment. "But I also want the movies I produce to show a broader spectrum of the people in the world. I want to see all shapes and sizes, all ages, all religions because that's what our society is comprised of."

Spencer is currently developing a limited series about the Jonestown massacre for HBO. She's teamed up with "Breaking Bad" producers Vince Gilligan and Michelle MacLaren for the project, based on a nonfiction book called "Raven: The Untold Story of Jim Jones and His People."

The Oscar winner, who will vie for her second statue later this month, said jumping into the waters as a producer has been "terrifying" but said it's a part she's been waiting to play for quite a while.

"The role I'm destined to play is to be one of the greatest producers in Hollywood," she said, earning loud applause from the crowd. "But it's also quite terrifying. It's terrifying because it's a huge undertaking, but I want to be a conduit for storytellers."

