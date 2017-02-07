'This is Us' cast pays viewer a visit

Story highlights "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia surprised a viewer who was watching his show

Ventimiglia captured the moment on video

(CNN) What's better than watching your favorite TV show curled up on your couch? Clearly, a knock on the door from one of the stars of that show.

That's exactly what happened recently to a lucky "This Is Us" fan.

Milo Ventimiglia, who stars in the hit series, was filming scenes last week when he happened to notice a man watching the show next door.

When Ventimiglia caught a glimpse of "This is Us" playing on the man's TV, he gathered the crew and cast members to surprise the unsuspecting fan.

Read More