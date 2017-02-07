'Legion' stars Dan Stevens in slow-going Marvel series

(CNN) "The superhero show that dares to be boring" is a strange selling point, but that's a pretty fair description of "Legion," a loosely connected offshoot of the "X-Men" comic book franchise that operates on an almost wholly cerebral level, including its treks -- slow, surreal and trippy -- through a highly developed mutant mind.

As such, enjoying this FX series will require not only considerable patience but realistic expectations, as series overseer Noah Hawley -- fresh off a triumphant run with "Fargo" and its prequel -- is content to gradually drill down into his protagonist's psyche, without much apparent concern about excitement or pacing.

Dan Stevens (formerly of "Downton Abbey," soon featured in "Beauty and the Beast") stars as David Haller, a man who grew up in and out of institutions. He's not crazy, though, but rather blessed (or cursed) with extraordinary mutant powers that he's been unable to control, which have risked driving him mad.

Subjected to experimentation by shadowy government officials, there's more than a touch of Brian De Palma's "The Fury" in David's plight, although the series was actually adapted from comics spun out of the "X-Men" universe.

" allowfullscreen>

Still, the pyrotechnics here are decidedly low-key relative to those features, with David occasionally losing his cool and telekinetically shaking the rafters. And while Marvel has demonstrated its ability to produce brooding, character-driven TV shows for Netflix, "Legion" seems destined to test how much commercial appeal that strategy will hold ratings-wise, even on a cable network known for its edgy, risk-taking fare.

Read More