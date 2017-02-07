Katy Perry to perform at Grammys

Story highlights The singer retweeted the announcement

She's sporting a new look these days

(CNN) Katy Perry has been added to the performance roster at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy tweeted confirmation of her appearance Monday night, which Perry then retweeted.

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you're excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

The singer joins a star studded lineup for Sunday night's show -- Adele, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban, A Tribe Called Quest and Metallica are all scheduled to perform.

Perry's social media followers are buzzing about her Grammy announcement -- and her new, blonde look.

@katyperry I am loving your new look, the blonde hair looks beautiful! Can't wait for your new music it's gonna be your best yet 💞 — James (@J_K_Wilson) February 7, 2017

Katy Perry with blonde hair is so sexy — ⠁⠇⠇⠁⠝ 🤴🏻🎈 (@AllanNavy) February 7, 2017

