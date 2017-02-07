Breaking News

'Jane the Virgin' killed off...

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:57 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TV can be a cruel, cruel place, and we&#39;re not even talking about the writers&#39; rooms. Here are some of the small-screen deaths that shocked us the most (stop here if spoilers aren&#39;t your thing).
Photos: Shocking character deaths
TV can be a cruel, cruel place, and we're not even talking about the writers' rooms. Here are some of the small-screen deaths that shocked us the most (stop here if spoilers aren't your thing).
Hide Caption
1 of 40
Michael Cordero, played by Brett Dier, was killed off in season three of &quot;Jane the Virgin.&quot; The character had survived being shot in the season two finale, but succumbed to complications from that shooting.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Michael Cordero, played by Brett Dier, was killed off in season three of "Jane the Virgin." The character had survived being shot in the season two finale, but succumbed to complications from that shooting.
Hide Caption
2 of 40
Anika (Grace Gealey), left, and Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) ended season 2 of &quot;Empire&quot; with a fight on a balcony which ended with one of them falling off. The season 3 premiere revealed it was Rhonda who fell to her death. Here are some other small-screen deaths that shocked us (stop here if spoilers aren&#39;t your thing).
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Anika (Grace Gealey), left, and Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) ended season 2 of "Empire" with a fight on a balcony which ended with one of them falling off. The season 3 premiere revealed it was Rhonda who fell to her death. Here are some other small-screen deaths that shocked us (stop here if spoilers aren't your thing).
Hide Caption
3 of 40
Hearts broke in May 2016 when &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; killed off beloved character Hodor, who perished gallantly while saving his companion Bran.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Hearts broke in May 2016 when "Game of Thrones" killed off beloved character Hodor, who perished gallantly while saving his companion Bran.
Hide Caption
4 of 40
Abbie Mills, the law-enforcement-officer-turned-demon-fighter portrayed by actress Nicole Beharie, died in the season three finale of Fox&#39;s &quot;Sleepy Hollow.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Abbie Mills, the law-enforcement-officer-turned-demon-fighter portrayed by actress Nicole Beharie, died in the season three finale of Fox's "Sleepy Hollow."
Hide Caption
5 of 40
Lexa, a fan favorite played by actress Alycia Debnam-Carey on the post-apocalyptic CW series &quot;The 100,&quot; was killed by a stray bullet.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Lexa, a fan favorite played by actress Alycia Debnam-Carey on the post-apocalyptic CW series "The 100," was killed by a stray bullet.
Hide Caption
6 of 40
Laurel Lance/Black Canary, the district attorney and Green Arrow sidekick played by actress Katie Cassidy, died in a season four episode of the CW&#39;s &quot;Arrow&quot; series.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Laurel Lance/Black Canary, the district attorney and Green Arrow sidekick played by actress Katie Cassidy, died in a season four episode of the CW's "Arrow" series.
Hide Caption
7 of 40
&quot;Doctor Who&quot; fans had a heads up that Jenna Coleman, the Doctor&#39;s companion for nearly three years, was departing the series, but still the tragic death of her character Clara was like a punch to the gut.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"Doctor Who" fans had a heads up that Jenna Coleman, the Doctor's companion for nearly three years, was departing the series, but still the tragic death of her character Clara was like a punch to the gut.
Hide Caption
8 of 40
It&#39;s still fair to call the character deaths on &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; shocking because not everyone has read the books. And in the case of the demise of Jon Snow in the Season 5 finale, there are some theories &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bustle.com/articles/89398-8-reasons-jon-snow-isnt-actually-dead-because-the-books-leave-his-end-up-to-your&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;that he may not actually be dead. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
It's still fair to call the character deaths on "Game of Thrones" shocking because not everyone has read the books. And in the case of the demise of Jon Snow in the Season 5 finale, there are some theories that he may not actually be dead.
Hide Caption
9 of 40
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/game-thrones-shireen-baratheon-death-800862?cnn=yes&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The brutal death&lt;/a&gt; of the young and innocent Shireen during Season 5 of &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; did not sit well with some fans. The series seems to have a knack for disturbing viewers, though &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/19/entertainment/feat-tv-shows-go-too-far-game-of-thrones/&quot;&gt;it is not the first. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The brutal death of the young and innocent Shireen during Season 5 of "Game of Thrones" did not sit well with some fans. The series seems to have a knack for disturbing viewers, though it is not the first.
Hide Caption
10 of 40
&quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy&quot; star Patrick Dempsey&#39;s character Derek Shepherd -- aka Dr. McDreamy -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/04/24/entertainment/greys-anatomy-character-killed-off/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in a car wreck.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey's character Derek Shepherd -- aka Dr. McDreamy -- died in a car wreck.
Hide Caption
11 of 40
&quot;The Walking Dead&quot; kicked off the second half of its season by killing off Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), a moral center of the show. It&#39;s not the first time &quot;Walking Dead&quot; has surprised viewers.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"The Walking Dead" kicked off the second half of its season by killing off Tyreese (Chad L. Coleman), a moral center of the show. It's not the first time "Walking Dead" has surprised viewers.
Hide Caption
12 of 40
&quot;The Walking Dead&#39;s&quot; midseason finale in November was a heartbreaker. Emily Kinney&#39;s Beth got into an altercation with Dawn (Christine Woods) that led to her death. Several fans turned to Twitter to admit that Beth&#39;s tragic ending left them in tears.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"The Walking Dead's" midseason finale in November was a heartbreaker. Emily Kinney's Beth got into an altercation with Dawn (Christine Woods) that led to her death. Several fans turned to Twitter to admit that Beth's tragic ending left them in tears.
Hide Caption
13 of 40
FX&#39;s &quot;Sons of Anarchy&quot; didn&#39;t hold back as it ended its run after seven seasons. In the penultimate episode, the show&#39;s main character, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), fatally shot his mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal). That jaw-dropping moment was followed by the death of Jax himself in the series finale.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
FX's "Sons of Anarchy" didn't hold back as it ended its run after seven seasons. In the penultimate episode, the show's main character, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), fatally shot his mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal). That jaw-dropping moment was followed by the death of Jax himself in the series finale.
Hide Caption
14 of 40
Fan favorite Trip (B.J. Britt) on &quot;Marvel&#39;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.&quot; met a disastrous end on the show&#39;s midseason finale in December. In an attempt to rescue Skye just as the mysterious Obelisk was activated, Trip was turned into stone.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Fan favorite Trip (B.J. Britt) on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." met a disastrous end on the show's midseason finale in December. In an attempt to rescue Skye just as the mysterious Obelisk was activated, Trip was turned into stone.
Hide Caption
15 of 40
&quot;Chicago Fire&quot; started off its third season with a gut punch. We knew to expect casualties after season 2&#39;s building explosion, but that didn&#39;t make it any easier to say goodbye to paramedic Leslie Shay (Lauren German). She didn&#39;t die in vain, though: Executive producer Matt Olmstead told &lt;a href=&quot;http://insidetv.ew.com/2014/09/24/chicago-fire-death-shay-olmstead-spoilers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Entertainment Weekly&lt;/a&gt; that the intent is to have her death shake up the storylines for the coming season.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"Chicago Fire" started off its third season with a gut punch. We knew to expect casualties after season 2's building explosion, but that didn't make it any easier to say goodbye to paramedic Leslie Shay (Lauren German). She didn't die in vain, though: Executive producer Matt Olmstead told Entertainment Weekly that the intent is to have her death shake up the storylines for the coming season.
Hide Caption
16 of 40
&quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; fans were ready for a death in the fifth midseason finale, but that didn&#39;t make it any easier. In the August 26 episode, one-time &quot;A&quot; Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish, left) &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mtv.com/news/1913683/pretty-little-liars-fatal-finale-questions/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was killed off.&lt;/a&gt; Or so it seemed; &quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; is famous for also bringing people back from the presumed dead. (We&#39;re looking at you, Ali.)
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"Pretty Little Liars" fans were ready for a death in the fifth midseason finale, but that didn't make it any easier. In the August 26 episode, one-time "A" Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish, left) was killed off. Or so it seemed; "Pretty Little Liars" is famous for also bringing people back from the presumed dead. (We're looking at you, Ali.)
Hide Caption
17 of 40
When &quot;True Blood&quot; met its true death in its series finale last August, it dragged one of its main characters down with it. In a surprising twist, the writers actually killed off Stephen Moyer&#39;s Bill Compton. The toughest part to stomach? They had his one love, Sookie (Anna Paquin), do the staking.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
When "True Blood" met its true death in its series finale last August, it dragged one of its main characters down with it. In a surprising twist, the writers actually killed off Stephen Moyer's Bill Compton. The toughest part to stomach? They had his one love, Sookie (Anna Paquin), do the staking.
Hide Caption
18 of 40
Not that &quot;True Blood&#39;s&quot; seventh season hadn&#39;t been breaking hearts left and right. After kicking off the final stretch of episodes with a surprising death (which you&#39;ll hear about next), the HBO staple axed Joe Manganiello&#39;s beloved werewolf, Alcide, in the third episode.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Not that "True Blood's" seventh season hadn't been breaking hearts left and right. After kicking off the final stretch of episodes with a surprising death (which you'll hear about next), the HBO staple axed Joe Manganiello's beloved werewolf, Alcide, in the third episode.
Hide Caption
19 of 40
During &quot;True Blood&#39;s&quot; June season premiere, Rutina Wesley&#39;s vampire Tara met her final death while protecting her mother. Viewers were caught off-guard by Tara&#39;s sudden demise, but Wesley wasn&#39;t, and she supported the decision. &quot;I think it&#39;s great,&quot; she told &lt;a href=&quot;http://insidetv.ew.com/2014/06/22/true-blood-season-7-premiere-tara/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Entertainment Weekly&lt;/a&gt; of her character&#39;s death. &quot;I think somebody had to go.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
During "True Blood's" June season premiere, Rutina Wesley's vampire Tara met her final death while protecting her mother. Viewers were caught off-guard by Tara's sudden demise, but Wesley wasn't, and she supported the decision. "I think it's great," she told Entertainment Weekly of her character's death. "I think somebody had to go."
Hide Caption
20 of 40
It seemed almost poetic that Tywin Lannister (portrayed by Charles Dance) was killed by his son Tyrion on an episode of &quot;Game of Thrones&quot; that aired on Father&#39;s Day 2014. It was a less than dignified end for the Lord of Casterly Rock, who bought it while on the commode.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
It seemed almost poetic that Tywin Lannister (portrayed by Charles Dance) was killed by his son Tyrion on an episode of "Game of Thrones" that aired on Father's Day 2014. It was a less than dignified end for the Lord of Casterly Rock, who bought it while on the commode.
Hide Caption
21 of 40
On the April 17 season finale of &quot;Scandal,&quot; creator Shonda Rhimes threw out a death-murder plot that stunned fans and altered the fate of one of the drama&#39;s main characters, President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).
Photos: Shocking character deaths
On the April 17 season finale of "Scandal," creator Shonda Rhimes threw out a death-murder plot that stunned fans and altered the fate of one of the drama's main characters, President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).
Hide Caption
22 of 40
No one lives long in the world of HBO&#39;s &quot;Game of Thrones,&quot; but for a while it seemed that only the good were sentenced to be written off the show. Thankfully, season 4&#39;s Purple Wedding proved that death comes for the wicked just the same -- even when that person is the king of the realm. So long, King Joffrey!
Photos: Shocking character deaths
No one lives long in the world of HBO's "Game of Thrones," but for a while it seemed that only the good were sentenced to be written off the show. Thankfully, season 4's Purple Wedding proved that death comes for the wicked just the same -- even when that person is the king of the realm. So long, King Joffrey!
Hide Caption
23 of 40
Josh Charles&#39; turn as lawyer Will Gardner on &quot;The Good Wife&quot; came to an end last spring. The character was killed off in the 15th episode of the fifth season. &quot;We&#39;ve all experienced the sudden death of a loved one in our lives,&quot; the showrunners said in an explanatory letter. &quot;Television, in our opinion, doesn&#39;t deal with this enough: the irredeemability of death.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Josh Charles' turn as lawyer Will Gardner on "The Good Wife" came to an end last spring. The character was killed off in the 15th episode of the fifth season. "We've all experienced the sudden death of a loved one in our lives," the showrunners said in an explanatory letter. "Television, in our opinion, doesn't deal with this enough: the irredeemability of death."
Hide Caption
24 of 40
The death of the wise doctor, Hershel, during &quot;The Walking Dead&#39;s&quot; fourth season broke some hearts.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The death of the wise doctor, Hershel, during "The Walking Dead's" fourth season broke some hearts.
Hide Caption
25 of 40
On a 2013 episode of Seth MacFarlane&#39;s long-running &quot;Family Guy,&quot; fans were stunned to watch one of the animated comedy&#39;s central characters bite the dust. The family dog, Brian, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.eonline.com/news/484172/family-guy-s-shocking-death-boss-reveals-why-they-decided-to-kill-off-spoiler&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lost his life after being hit by a car&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
On a 2013 episode of Seth MacFarlane's long-running "Family Guy," fans were stunned to watch one of the animated comedy's central characters bite the dust. The family dog, Brian, lost his life after being hit by a car.
Hide Caption
26 of 40
Author Helen Fielding killed off Mark Darcy in her latest Bridget Jones novel, &quot;Mad About the Boy.&quot; Fans are reportedly not happy about the loss of Darcy, played by actor Colin Firth in the films.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Author Helen Fielding killed off Mark Darcy in her latest Bridget Jones novel, "Mad About the Boy." Fans are reportedly not happy about the loss of Darcy, played by actor Colin Firth in the films.
Hide Caption
27 of 40
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) didn&#39;t have a chance to live happily ever after on &quot;The Walking Dead,&quot; as she died in childbirth.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) didn't have a chance to live happily ever after on "The Walking Dead," as she died in childbirth.
Hide Caption
28 of 40
The character of medical student Lucy Knight (played by Kellie Martin) was stabbed to death by a mentally disturbed patient on &quot;ER.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The character of medical student Lucy Knight (played by Kellie Martin) was stabbed to death by a mentally disturbed patient on "ER."
Hide Caption
29 of 40
Heath Ledger starred as the Joker and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes in &quot;The Dark Knight.&quot; The death of Rachel hit Bruce Wayne/Batman hard.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Heath Ledger starred as the Joker and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes in "The Dark Knight." The death of Rachel hit Bruce Wayne/Batman hard.
Hide Caption
30 of 40
The birth of her daughter should have been a joyous time for Lady Sybil Branson (Jessica Brown Findlay) and her husband, Tom (Allen Leech), on &quot;Downton Abbey,&quot; but fans were shocked when tragedy struck.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The birth of her daughter should have been a joyous time for Lady Sybil Branson (Jessica Brown Findlay) and her husband, Tom (Allen Leech), on "Downton Abbey," but fans were shocked when tragedy struck.
Hide Caption
31 of 40
The death of Kevin Spacey&#39;s character, Lester Burnham, in the 1999 movie &quot;American Beauty&quot; is accompanied by poignant words at the end of the film.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The death of Kevin Spacey's character, Lester Burnham, in the 1999 movie "American Beauty" is accompanied by poignant words at the end of the film.
Hide Caption
32 of 40
The revival of John Travolta&#39;s career via playing hit man Vincent Vega in the 1994 film &quot;Pulp Fiction&quot; was almost as surprising as the way&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzPZOh2IfEc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; his character gets taken out&lt;/a&gt; in that film. Toaster pastries, anyone?
Photos: Shocking character deaths
The revival of John Travolta's career via playing hit man Vincent Vega in the 1994 film "Pulp Fiction" was almost as surprising as the way his character gets taken out in that film. Toaster pastries, anyone?
Hide Caption
33 of 40
Killing off a popular character early on has almost become a trademark of HBO shows (remember Stringer Bell on &quot;The Wire&quot;?) so fans really shouldn&#39;t have been stunned when Sean Bean as Eddard &quot;Ned&quot; Stark lost his life during the first season of &quot;Game of Thrones.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Killing off a popular character early on has almost become a trademark of HBO shows (remember Stringer Bell on "The Wire"?) so fans really shouldn't have been stunned when Sean Bean as Eddard "Ned" Stark lost his life during the first season of "Game of Thrones."
Hide Caption
34 of 40
Viewers didn&#39;t actually witness the death of Gwyneth Paltrow&#39;s character Tracy in the 1995 film &quot;Se7en,&quot; but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1giVzxyoclE&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The Box&quot; &lt;/a&gt;was enough to shock Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt -- and us viewers.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Viewers didn't actually witness the death of Gwyneth Paltrow's character Tracy in the 1995 film "Se7en," but "The Box" was enough to shock Detective David Mills, played by Brad Pitt -- and us viewers.
Hide Caption
35 of 40
Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) and Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) were a happy couple on &quot;Buffy the Vampire Slayer&quot; until a bullet felled Tara, which led to much outrage from fans. (&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/06/showbiz/fan-backlash-dancing-fifty-batman/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;But what else is new?&lt;/a&gt;)
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) and Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) were a happy couple on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" until a bullet felled Tara, which led to much outrage from fans. (But what else is new?)
Hide Caption
36 of 40
&quot;The Sopranos&quot; offered up plenty of killing, but the murder of Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) struck a nerve with fans.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
"The Sopranos" offered up plenty of killing, but the murder of Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) struck a nerve with fans.
Hide Caption
37 of 40
Michael K. Williams played Omar Little, who was a bit of a Robin Hood on the critically acclaimed series &quot;The Wire.&quot; His death in season 5 was more shocking for the manner in which it happened than that it happened in the first place.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Michael K. Williams played Omar Little, who was a bit of a Robin Hood on the critically acclaimed series "The Wire." His death in season 5 was more shocking for the manner in which it happened than that it happened in the first place.
Hide Caption
38 of 40
Peter Krause starred as Nate Fisher, who was expected to survive after a brain hemorrhage but ultimately died -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNwARV9tPUw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;like the rest of the cast&lt;/a&gt; -- on &quot;Six Feet Under.&quot;
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Peter Krause starred as Nate Fisher, who was expected to survive after a brain hemorrhage but ultimately died -- like the rest of the cast -- on "Six Feet Under."
Hide Caption
39 of 40
Is there any character on TV who&#39;s died as often as poor Kenny on &quot;South Park&quot;? &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.buzzfeed.com/jamesged/every-single-death-of-kenny-ever-41ea&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The hooded kid has met his maker&lt;/a&gt; via death by tree, chicken pox, mosh pit and even giant bird. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.southparkstudios.com/news/stc0dg/how-many-times-has-kenny-died&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;By some counts&lt;/a&gt;, Kenny has bid farewell roughly 89 or 90 times.
Photos: Shocking character deaths
Is there any character on TV who's died as often as poor Kenny on "South Park"? The hooded kid has met his maker via death by tree, chicken pox, mosh pit and even giant bird. By some counts, Kenny has bid farewell roughly 89 or 90 times.
Hide Caption
40 of 40
tombstone foggy graveyardshocking character deaths Jane The VirginKaitlin Doubleday kristian nairn hodorshocking character deaths Abbie Millsshocking character deaths Lexashocking character deaths Black Canary01 Jenna Coleman Doctor Whojon snow game of thronesshireen game of thronesgreys anatomyWalking Dead TyreeseThe Walking Dead BethKatey Sagal Sons of Anarchytripp shieldChicago Fire 09242014Pretty Little Liars 08272014True Blood finale 08252014JoeManganiello True Blood 07072014Rutina Wesley True Blood 2014Game of Thrones Tywin LannisterScandal death shockerjoffrey baratheon01 tv shocking character death RESTRICTEDhershel death walking deadfamilyguy.brian12 character deaths 11 character deaths01 character deaths02 character deaths03 character deaths04 character deaths05 character deaths14 character deaths Game of Thrones06 character deaths08 character deaths09 character deaths10 character deaths13 character deaths Nate Six Feet Underkenny south park

Story highlights

  • A major character died
  • Showrunner said there had been hints

This story contains spoilers about "Jane the Virgin."

(CNN)It wasn't even the season finale, but that didn't stop "Jane the Virgin" from killing off a beloved character.

On Monday night, Michael Cordero, played by Brett Dier, succumbed to an aortic dissection from an earlier gunshot wound.
The death was a shocker for many fans given that the character had survived being shot shortly before marrying Jane Villanueva in the Season 2 finale.
    The couple appeared to be headed towards wedded bliss in Season 3, but it was not to be.
    There was an outpouring of grief over the death on social media.
    Read More
    Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the Cordero character really is dead, before adding there have been hints it was coming since Season 1.
    "The question was, "When?," Urman said. "It's a combination of wanting to put it off as long as possible because I loved Brett [Dier] so much as an actor and a person, and because we still had more story to tell and wanting Jane to go through all those firsts with him."
    The episode ended with the series set three years into the future -- and a glimpse of Jane getting ready for a wedding.