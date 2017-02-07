Christie Brinkley, 63, back in SI Swimsuit issue

Story highlights Brinkley made history with her three covers

(CNN) Christie Brinkley has made a splash return in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Thirty-eight years after she first appeared on the cover of the coveted magazine, Brinkley is back in the pages -- this time with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31 and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

The trio were photographed posing on the beach in Turks & Caicos.

Brinkley also gets a solo pic sporting a red bikini and called it a "full circle moment."

"This is a real full circle moment for me," @christiebrinkley said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment." A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:44am PST

Brinkley made history when she appeared on the cover three consecutive years in a row, 1979, 1980 and 1981.