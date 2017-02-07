Pakistan blocks Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Raees'

Story highlights Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's new film has been banned in Pakistan

The film was banned for allegedly portraying Muslims as criminals and terrorists

New Delhi (CNN) A new Indian blockbuster has been banned in Pakistan for allegedly misrepresenting Muslims.

Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, himself a Muslim, has millions of fans all around the world.

But his new film "Raees," about a bootlegger turned politician, has hit a roadblock with Pakistan's censors.

The movie -- scheduled for release last Sunday -- has been banned because of its "inappropriate depiction of Muslims," according to Pakistan's Central Censor Board.

The board also said the movie "did not show the real face of Islam" and focused on a "sect of Muslims as bad."