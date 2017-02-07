Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Barack Obama – Celebrated portrait photographer Martin Schoeller has shot everyone from bodybuilders to politicians.



"I had seen (Obama's) speech at the Democratic convention shortly before, and (photographing him) was just what you would expect," Schoeller said of shooting Barack Obama in 2004. He would photograph him twice more. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Donald Trump – "I want an off guarded moment. I try to make them forget that they're being photographed, at least for a split second, to find this kind of moment of vulnerability." Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Hillary Clinton – "Politicians are kind of posing, but they only have one pose. They don't spend quite as much time in front of the mirror contemplating their facial expressions." Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits LeBron James – "The easiest are athletes. They just run or jump or score, or kick a ball or hit a ball, so they don't spend any time studying their facial expressions." Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Brad Pitt – "Actors in general are difficult to shoot because they are always acting." Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Philip Seymour Hoffman – "You feel like 'Oh, this was an honest, great portrait' while you're photographing them... and then (I'm) looking at the contact sheets and I feel like, 'Oh my god, they were playing the whole time and I didn't even notice it.'" Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Britney Spears – "For a while I thought I could do fashion, which was a big misconception because I really don't care about clothes and I think as a fashion photographer you have to really love (it)." Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Katy Perry – "I do think all photographs lie. I don't think there is one picture that is really honest. You can't describe a person in a split second, but maybe in the grand scheme of photography, I think there are some pictures that are more honest than others, you know? So I'm trying to steer to the little bit more honest side of the spectrum," he said. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Prince – Who would Schoeller most like to photograph?



"I would love to photograph the Pope. I don't go to church, but he's a very intriguing figure in our lives today." Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Bill Clinton – Originally from Munich, Germany, Schoeller studied photography at Lette-Verein in Berlin. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Cate Blanchett – Schoeller has shot for the likes of National Geographic Magazine, Time and GQ, and was a staff photographer at The New Yorker for 13 years. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Sting – He developed his signature style while working as an assistant for Annie Leibovitz in the '90s. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Robert De Niro – "When I was starting out, you were so limited at these press junkets. You only get 10 minutes with a person in a hotel room," he said. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Angela Merkel – "People would wear something that I don't like, they would be in a setting I don't like. So reducing it just to the face, I could always walk away with something that was a good portrait in my mind -- no matter where, no matter when, no matter of whom." Hide Caption 14 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Zach Galifianakis – Over the years, Schoeller has worked with some of pop cultures biggest names. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Meryl Streep – "I'm told I have an hour with Meryl Streep," Schoeller said. "So basically, she shows up, she's wearing her shirt, almost wears no makeup and she combs her hair, then it's done." Hide Caption 16 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Lady Gaga – "Lady Gaga, I had three hours with Lady Gaga, she took two hours and 45 minutes to get ready, so I was left with 15 with her after." Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits George Clooney – "I love working with George," Schoeller said. "He's charismatic, a very intelligent man, and, you know, walks to the beat of his own drum." Hide Caption 18 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Jeff Koons – "I put a crown of flowers on (Jeff Koons') head, which is a picture I love... He's more controlled because images are part of his job and how he presents himself. He's very careful about his public image, so it took a lot of time to talk him into my ideas." Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Micah – For one of his most recent projects, Schoeller photographed homeless people for the Greater West Hollywood Food Coalition as part of a fundraising effort. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Monica – He interviewed each subject on his phone, and shared the images on Instagram Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Lenda Murray – Schoeller's 2008 monograph focused on female bodybuilders.



"I was intrigued by the way they looked and by the question of why anyone would want to do this. I ended up photographing 66 of them." Hide Caption 22 of 24

Photos: Martin Schoeller's celebrity portraits Fannie Barrios – "It's been 20 years that I've been taking these close up portraits and everybody in the same lighting, the same setting, the same angle, the same camera." Hide Caption 23 of 24