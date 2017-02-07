(CNN) The Maasai have roamed Tanzania since time immemorial. Cattle in tow, the East African pastoralists have circled the land looking for fresh grass, co-existing with nature for as long as anyone can remember.

But nature is not always kind. Fifty percent of the world's lion population lives in East Africa -- and lions like to eat livestock.

Historically the Maasai would use deadly force to protect their herds, often heading out in revenge parties to hunt and kill lions. There were ritual killings also, known as "Ala-mayo." Killing a lion, a symbol of strength and power, was a rite of passage for Maasai initiates into "Morani," the warrior class. Armed with a spear, these youths became men in the process, returning to the tribe to be treated with new-found respect.

The Tanzanian government banned ritual killing in the 1970s, but certain pockets of activity were silently condoned. In Ngorongoro Crater, north west of Tarangire National Park and a conservation area since 1959, the practice was judged sustainable due to the high lion concentration and low human presence. In the 1960s the tribe claimed no more than 10 animals per year, but as with so much of the world in the 20th century, the Maasai's population grew in Ngorongoro. Forty lions, if not more, are now under threat annually in the conservation area, and all over Tanzania lion numbers are declining.

Conservationists know the problem needs to be addressed, and in a remarkable turnaround they've enlisted the very best gamekeepers to patrol the Maasai Steppe: the Maasai themselves.

