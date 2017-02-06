(CNN) "Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)," reads the bottom of the receipt at an upscale restaurant in New York.

The bold political move by "Top Chef" alum Mark Simmons, chef and owner of Kiwiana, didn't go unnoticed for long.

Journalist Mary Emily O'Hara visited the New Zealand cuisine restaurant on Sunday for brunch.

"We were just looking for a place that wouldn't have a long wait, and gave it a shot," she told CNN. "When the check came I was surprised to see the statement at the bottom."

Breakfast in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JHEtfJhqPO — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 5, 2017

O'Hara snapped a photo and posted it on Twitter. It has been shared over 70,000 times.

