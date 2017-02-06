Fireball meteor makes spectacular Midwest appearance

(CNN) A flaming meteor was spotted early Monday in the lower sky across the Midwest, giving a rare up-close look of the phenomenon, which was caught on video, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service in Chicago shared this clip on Twitter:

Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

It was unclear if the meteor struck earth or burned out.

It might have even dropped into Lake Michigan, where it was briefly spotted on radar near Cheboygan, Michigan, at about 1:30 a.m. Central Standard Time.

In suburban Chicago, a Lisle, Illinois, police dashcam recorded a video that drew thousands of views and shares on Facebook.

