Breaking News

Texas Rangers join search for Tom Brady's missing jersey

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 7:51 PM ET, Mon February 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Patriots post game reactions_00003412
Patriots post game reactions_00003412

    JUST WATCHED

    Deflategate ends with another Patriots championship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Deflategate ends with another Patriots championship 01:04

Story highlights

  • New England quarterback Tom Brady says his game jersey is missing after he put in his bag
  • The jersey could be worth as much as $400,000, one expert says

(CNN)The Texas Rangers, who've chased outlaws and scalawags by horse and car, are searching for the person who swiped New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl game jersey.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that he has called in the storied Rangers to help Houston police track down Brady's jersey, which vanished after Brady led his team to victory on Sunday in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, CNN affiliate KTRK-TV reported.
Patriots complete biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
2017 Super Bowl: Patriots win fifth title
In the locker room, Brady quickly noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after the game at NRG stadium in Houston. Brady said he had put it in his bag.
    "In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day," Patrick said in a press release. "It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas."
    "I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail," Patrick said.
    Read More
    New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 43
    Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game. Brady was named the game&#39;s Most Valuable Player. He has won five Super Bowls in his career -- one more than any other starting quarterback in history -- and he&#39;s also won the MVP award a record four times. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-mvps/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Photos: Super Bowl MVPs&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the game. Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He has won five Super Bowls in his career -- one more than any other starting quarterback in history -- and he's also won the MVP award a record four times. Photos: Super Bowl MVPs
    Hide Caption
    2 of 43
    New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    New England running back James White is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime. White ran it in from two yards away after a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 43
    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-superlatives/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more Super Bowl records&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, talks to running back LeGarrette Blount as Brady looks on. Belichick has now won more Super Bowls (five) than any other head coach in NFL history. He also won two rings as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. See more Super Bowl records
    Hide Caption
    4 of 43
    White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl went to overtime.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    White scores the winning touchdown in overtime. It was the first time that the Super Bowl went to overtime.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 43
    White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    White also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. A successful two-point conversion tied the game at 28 after Atlanta led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 43
    Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady raises his arms after a touchdown late in the second half.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 43
    New England wide receiver Julian Edelman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/julian-edelman-super-bowl-catch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;makes a spectacular catch&lt;/a&gt; on the Patriots&#39; late drive in the fourth quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    New England wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch on the Patriots' late drive in the fourth quarter.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 43
    Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 43
    Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England&#39;s Logan Ryan during the second half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu tussles with New England's Logan Ryan during the second half.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 43
    Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons&#39; lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Danny Amendola catches a 6-yard touchdown pass for New England in the fourth quarter. After a two-point conversion, the Patriots cut the Falcons' lead to 28-20 with just under six minutes remaining.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 43
    Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he&#39;s sacked by Dont&#39;a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles as he's sacked by Dont'a Hightower in the fourth quarter.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 43
    White is tackled by Atlanta&#39;s Jalen Collins, bottom, and De&#39;Vondre Campbell in the second half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    White is tackled by Atlanta's Jalen Collins, bottom, and De'Vondre Campbell in the second half.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 43
    Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady prepares to pass in the second half.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 43
    Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady is sacked by Grady Jarrett in the fourth quarter. Jarrett had three sacks in the game.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 43
    White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    White crosses the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown. This one was on a short catch.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 43
    Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Amendola tries to run past Campbell.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 43
    After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    After scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Falcons running back Tevin Coleman celebrates by making an A for Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 43
    Atlanta&#39;s Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman&#39;s touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta's Matt Bryant kicks the extra point after Coleman's touchdown. The Falcons led 28-3.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 43
    Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady reacts to an incomplete pass in the second half.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 43
    Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Taylor Gabriel makes a third-quarter catch for Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 43
    Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/entertainment/gallery/super-bowl-li-halftime-show-lady-gaga/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from her halftime show&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Pop star Lady Gaga performs at halftime. See more photos from her halftime show
    Hide Caption
    22 of 43
    Brady tries to tackle Atlanta&#39;s Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford&#39;s score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady tries to tackle Atlanta's Robert Alford, who intercepted Brady and ran it back for an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Alford's score gave the Falcons a 20-0 lead. They led 21-3 at the half.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 43
    Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 43
    Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Ryan throws a pass during the first half.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 43
    Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game&#39;s first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman scores the game's first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 43
    Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman&#39;s touchdown.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Alford recovers a second-quarter fumble by Blount. The turnover led to Freeman's touchdown.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 43
    Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady is helped up by one of his linemen, Joe Thuney.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 43
    Blount carries the ball past Atlanta&#39;s Jonathan Babineaux.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Blount carries the ball past Atlanta's Jonathan Babineaux.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 43
    Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Jones makes a catch in the second quarter.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 43
    Ryan, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/04/sport/super-bowl-li-atlanta-falcons-matt-ryan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the league&#39;s MVP this season,&lt;/a&gt; is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Ryan, the league's MVP this season, is hit after a throw early in the game. The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 43
    Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta&#39;s two first-half sacks.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady is pressured by Jarrett, who got one of Atlanta's two first-half sacks.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 43
    Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Freeman breaks a big run in the first quarter.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 43
    Edelman is upended by Atlanta&#39;s Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Edelman is upended by Atlanta's Philip Wheeler in the first quarter.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 43
    The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL&#39;s Houston Texans.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    The game was played at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 43
    Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/former-president-george-h-w-bush-released-from-hospital/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;They were both recently hospitalized.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive for the pregame coin toss. They were both recently hospitalized.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 43
    Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Country singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 43
    Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Brady points to the crowd before the start of the game.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 43
    The Falcons take the field before the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    The Falcons take the field before the game.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 43
    Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&amp;amp;B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Rapper 2 Chainz, left, and R&B singer Usher pose for a photo before the game.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 43
    Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett&#39;s brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett takes a selfie with actor Mark Wahlberg before the game. Bennett's brother Martellus plays for the Patriots. Wahlberg is a Patriots fan.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 43
    A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/23/us/gallery/super-bowl-rings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See all of the Super Bowl rings&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    A Patriots fan wears a hat that looks like a giant Super Bowl ring. See all of the Super Bowl rings
    Hide Caption
    42 of 43
    Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
    Photos: Super Bowl LI: The best photos
    Atlanta owner Arthur Blank, left, greets New England owner Robert Kraft before the game.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 43
    50 super bowl 5151 super bowl 5144 super bowl 5145 super bowl 5147 super bowl 5142 super bowl 5142 super bowl 5140 super bowl 5139 super bowl 5138 super bowl 5137 super bowl 5136 super bowl 5134 super bowl 5141 super bowl 5133 super bowl 5129 super bowl 5131 super bowl 5128 super bowl 5132 super bowl 5124 super bowl 51 halftime30 super bowl 5112 super bowl 51 halftime22 super bowl 5120 super bowl 5119 super bowl 5116 super bowl 5118 super bowl 5121 super bowl 5117 super bowl 5115 super bowl 5114 super bowl 5112 super bowl 5111 super bowl 5109 super bowl 5101 super bowl 5108 super bowl 5110 super bowl 5102 super bowl 5103 super bowl 5104 super bowl 5105 super bowl 5106 super bowl 5107 super bowl 51
    Houston police told CNN they are in contact with NFL security, but don't currently have a police report.
    "We have been looking into this disappointing matter and will continue to assist law enforcement authorities," an NFL spokesman said.
    The Texas Rangers said they have offered assistance to Houston police. On Twitter, the Major League Baseball team with the same name quipped they, too, were on the case. They offered the services of star infielder Adrián Beltré as "lead detective."
    Brady put on a spectacular show on Sunday. He threw for a Super Bowl record 466 yards and two touchdowns as he rallied his Patriots from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI.
    Brady, who described the match as a "hell of a football game," was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time. It was his fifth Super Bowl title.
    After the game, Brady stood in the locker room smiling as owner Robert Kraft weaved through the clusters of people to congratulate his star quarterback.
    The two embraced.
    "Someone stole my game jersey," Brady said to Kraft, still smiling.

    'If it shows up on eBay'

    "I put it in my bag, then I came out and it wasn't there anymore," Brady said Monday. "So, it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know, try to track that down."
    So how much could the jersey be worth?
    Time quotes Rich Mueller, editor of Sports Collectors Daily, who said he "wouldn't be surprised to see such a jersey hit $400,000 or more."
    Time reported that a Brady jersey worn in a regular season game sold at an auction for $46,000 in 2012. And a dirty jersey that Brady wore during a 2014 regular season game was recently auctioned for $56,000, according to Time.
    "This jersey -- if authorized for sale by Tom Brady or his family -- could go for at least $250,000," Barry Meisel, president of the MeiGray Group, a sports memorabilia collector in Branchburg, New Jersey, told CNN.
    But Meisel said no legitimate seller of game-worn jerseys would touch it or authenticate the memorabilia if it were stolen merchandise.
    The stature of the person who wore the item and the significance of the moment help determine the memorabilia's value. "An iconic player wore it during an iconic moment," Meisel said.
    There have been other famous swipes in sports history.
    More than two decades ago, Michael Jordan's trademark No. 23 jersey was believed to have been stolen at a Valentine's Day game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, according to an article in si.com. The Bulls didn't have a backup jersey -- but Jordan didn't miss the game.
    Jordan wore No. 12 instead; the jersey didn't have his name on the back.
    On Sunday, several pieces of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant's memorabilia were stolen from his high school in Lower Merion, outside of Philadelphia, CNN affiliate KYW reported. The items included a framed high school replica jersey, the 1996 state championship trophy, as well as several pairs of signed Nike sneakers.
    In a letter, the school's principal, Sean Hughes, said the items were swiped from a display case outside the Bryant Gymnasium.
    "While the items from the case are not of substantial monetary value, they do have a great deal of sentimental importance," Hughes wrote, KYW reported.
    Brady's No. 12 jersey checks both boxes.

    CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Jill Martin contributed to this report.