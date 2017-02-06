Story highlights New England quarterback Tom Brady says his game jersey is missing after he put in his bag

(CNN) The Texas Rangers, who've chased outlaws and scalawags by horse and car, are searching for the person who swiped New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl game jersey.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Monday that he has called in the storied Rangers to help Houston police track down Brady's jersey, which vanished after Brady led his team to victory on Sunday in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, CNN affiliate KTRK-TV reported.

In the locker room, Brady quickly noticed his No. 12 jersey was missing after the game at NRG stadium in Houston. Brady said he had put it in his bag.

"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day," Patrick said in a press release. "It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas."

"I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail," Patrick said.

