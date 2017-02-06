Story highlights Julian Edelman's catch late in the fourth quarter kept the Patriots' comeback alive

His teammates talked about it after winning Super Bowl LI

Houston (CNN) If wide receiver Julian Edelman hadn't made that catch, the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history may never have happened, and the New England Patriots wouldn't have been Super Bowl champions.

"It was one of the greatest catches I've ever seen," quarterback Tom Brady said. "I don't know how the hell he caught it."

It's a play that will be on highlight reels for years to come. It was 1st-and-10 from New England's own 36, and the Patriots wide receiver, fighting off three Atlanta Falcons defenders -- even going through the legs of one of them -- somehow scooped up the ball before it hit the ground.

Atlanta challenged the pass completion ruling, but Edelman felt like he had it.

Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch New England wide receiver Julian Edelman, center, made a spectacular catch late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI, and it might become one of the game's most replayed highlights. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch Tom Brady's pass over the middle was deflected by Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford, right. It hung in the air and appeared as though it could be intercepted, ending the Patriots' drive with 2:30 remaining in the game. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch Edelman dove for the ball, as did Atlanta defenders Ricardo Allen, left, and Keanu Neal. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch Alford also looked to make a play as he slid backward. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch As he fell to the ground, Edelman appeared to cradle the ball near Alford's left leg. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch All the players reach for the ball. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch Edelman bobbled the ball before reining it in. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Edelman's amazing Super Bowl catch The 23-yard catch was confirmed after an official video review. The Patriots went on to score a touchdown and tie the game at 28, forcing overtime. Hide Caption 8 of 8

"I knew I had a good feel on it," Edelman said. "I didn't know if a piece of the ball was touching. I don't know what the dang rule is. No one knows what the rule is. I am pretty sure I caught it."

