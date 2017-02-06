What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Freestyle skier Kristina Spiridonova trains for the World Cup aerials competition in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday, February 1.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs an acrobatic kick against Hull City during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, February 1.
Nashville forward Cody McLeod is mobbed by Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, February 4.
From left, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert compete for the ball during an NBA basketball game in New York on Saturday, February 4.
Short-track speed skaters compete in a World Cup relay in Dresden, Germany, on Sunday, February 5.
French rugby player Jade Le Pesq has her hair pulled by England's Natasha Hunt during a Six Nations match in London on Saturday, February 4.
Webb Simpson reacts after missing a putt on the Phoenix Open's third playoff hole on Sunday, February 5. Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament on the next hole.
Wilfredo Boscan, who plays for Venezuelan baseball team Aguilas del Zulia, pitches against Cuba's Alazanes de Granma during the Caribbean Series on Saturday, February 4. The tournament is taking place in Culiacan, Mexico.
Players from Australia's National Basketball League warm up at a game in Melbourne on Monday, February 6.
Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel celebrates Sunday, February 5, after winning the seventh stage of the Superprestige cyclocross event in Hoogstraten, Belgium.
Andre Roberson dunks against Portland during an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City on Sunday, February 5.
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates his Davis Cup victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev on Sunday, February 5. The win put Belgium into the quarterfinals.
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in a World Cup moguls event in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, February 4. Kingsbury won gold in the dual moguls, edging out his countryman Marc-Antoine Gagnon.
Canada's Barrett Martineau competes in the World Cup skeleton event in Innsbruck, Austria, on Friday, February 3.
Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes celebrates his team's second goal during its 2-1 upset of Arsenal on Tuesday, January 31. The Premier League match was played in London.
Several games take place during the New England Pond Hockey Festival, which was held in Rangeley, Maine, this past weekend.
Pat Perez plays a shot out of the sand during the first round of the Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 2.
American pole vaulter Sandi Morris competes at an indoor event in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday, February 1.
Clemson center Sidy Djitte is surrounded by Florida State players as he tries to pull in a rebound during a college basketball game on Sunday, February 5.
Australia's Chelsea Baker is tackled by New Zealand's Sarina Fiso as she scores a try during an Auckland Nines match in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, February 5. Baker and the Jillaroos swept a three-game series.
Argentina's Carlos Berlocq celebrates after a Davis Cup doubles victory against Italy on Saturday, February 4.
