What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

New England quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards as New England completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed Atlanta 28-3 in the third quarter but rallied to win in overtime. Brady was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Freestyle skier Kristina Spiridonova trains for the World Cup aerials competition in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday, February 1.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs an acrobatic kick against Hull City during a Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, February 1.

Nashville forward Cody McLeod is mobbed by Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, February 4.

From left, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert compete for the ball during an NBA basketball game in New York on Saturday, February 4.

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a spectacular catch on the Patriots' late fourth-quarter drive in Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady's pass over the middle was deflected by Atlanta cornerback Robert Alford, but Edelman snagged it just before it hit the turf. The Patriots went on to score a touchdown and tie the game at 28, forcing overtime.

Short-track speed skaters compete in a World Cup relay in Dresden, Germany, on Sunday, February 5.

French rugby player Jade Le Pesq has her hair pulled by England's Natasha Hunt during a Six Nations match in London on Saturday, February 4.

Webb Simpson reacts after missing a putt on the Phoenix Open's third playoff hole on Sunday, February 5. Hideki Matsuyama won the tournament on the next hole.

Pop star Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl LI halftime show on Sunday, February 5.

Wilfredo Boscan, who plays for Venezuelan baseball team Aguilas del Zulia, pitches against Cuba's Alazanes de Granma during the Caribbean Series on Saturday, February 4. The tournament is taking place in Culiacan, Mexico.

Players from Australia's National Basketball League warm up at a game in Melbourne on Monday, February 6.

Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stretches for a sideline catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. It put the Falcons in field-goal position with a chance to maybe put the game out of reach. But a sack and a holding penalty pushed them back toward midfield and they had to punt. Super Bowl LI: Was it a "choke" or a comeback?

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel celebrates Sunday, February 5, after winning the seventh stage of the Superprestige cyclocross event in Hoogstraten, Belgium.

Andre Roberson dunks against Portland during an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City on Sunday, February 5.

Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates his Davis Cup victory over Germany's Alexander Zverev on Sunday, February 5. The win put Belgium into the quarterfinals.

Australian rugby player Henry Hutchison calls for help during a Sevens World Series match against South Africa on Sunday, February 5. South Africa went on to win the tournament in Sydney.

New England running back James White scores the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. It was the first time that the Super Bowl went to overtime.

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury competes in a World Cup moguls event in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, February 4. Kingsbury won gold in the dual moguls, edging out his countryman Marc-Antoine Gagnon.

Cameroon defender Ambroise Oyongo goes airborne during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, February 5. Cameroon, playing the tournament without most of its star players, won the final 2-1 over Egypt. It is Cameroon's fifth AFCON title.

Canada's Barrett Martineau competes in the World Cup skeleton event in Innsbruck, Austria, on Friday, February 3.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes celebrates his team's second goal during its 2-1 upset of Arsenal on Tuesday, January 31. The Premier League match was played in London.

Several games take place during the New England Pond Hockey Festival, which was held in Rangeley, Maine, this past weekend.

Pat Perez plays a shot out of the sand during the first round of the Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 2.

American pole vaulter Sandi Morris competes at an indoor event in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday, February 1.

Clemson center Sidy Djitte is surrounded by Florida State players as he tries to pull in a rebound during a college basketball game on Sunday, February 5.

Australia's Chelsea Baker is tackled by New Zealand's Sarina Fiso as she scores a try during an Auckland Nines match in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, February 5. Baker and the Jillaroos swept a three-game series.

Argentina's Carlos Berlocq celebrates after a Davis Cup doubles victory against Italy on Saturday, February 4.