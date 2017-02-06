Source: A target of Yemen raid was al Qaeda chief

Story highlights A military raid went after a top al Qaeda boss, a source told CNN

The raid led to the first combat death under President Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) A senior US military official told CNN Monday that intelligence collection wasn't the only objective of the recent military raid in Yemen but the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had also been targeted.

If the leader, Qassim al-Rimi, wasn't there, the US military believed it would find intelligence that would help lead to him, the official said.

But US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the region, strongly disputed that al-Rimi was the objective of the raid just over a week ago.

"It wasn't a high-value target mission," Col. John Thomas told CNN, referring to operations aimed at killing or capturing terrorist leaders.

Thomas added that there was no hard intelligence indicating a "high possibility" al-Rimi was at the compound on the night of the raid, saying that the Navy SEALs would have captured AQAP leaders, including al-Rimi, as part of the intelligence-gathering operation.

Read More