UK Speaker 'strongly opposed' to Trump speech in Houses of Parliament

London (CNN) The Speaker of Britain's House of Commons says he is "strongly opposed" to letting US President Donald Trump address lawmakers during his state visit to the UK.

John Bercow said his resistance to the speech was because of Parliament's opposition to "racism and sexism."

Bercow is one of three parliamentary officials who must approve any invitation for someone to speak in Westminster Hall, the venue typically used for grand occasions of state.

Speaking in response to a motion signed by 163 MPs calling for Trump not to be afforded a Westminster Hall audience, Bercow said "An address by a foreign leader to both Houses of Parliament is not an automatic right, it is an earned honor."

Bercow said his disapproval of any such speech by Trump had increased in the wake of the US President's controversial travel ban.