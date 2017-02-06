Trump's travel ban hits legal hurdles: Get up to speed

(CNN) US President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again travel ban is back with the courts after a tumultuous weekend, when an appeals court opted to keep the suspension ordered by a federal judge until a final ruling can be made.

The now-suspended order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

So what's the latest with one of the new administration's most controversial moves so far?

What happened?

On Friday, federal Judge James Robart of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington suspended key parts of the executive order nationwide.

The powerful 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appeals court in San Francisco, early Sunday morning denied the US government's emergency request to resume the ban. It ordered both sides to submit arguments for and against the ban before a final ruling.

How has Trump taken it?

He's fuming. Over the weekend he fired off tweets blasting Robart's decision , in one referring to the Bush appointee a "so called" judge.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

In another, he said, "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

So are people traveling?

Robart's ruling suspended the ban, and the rejection of the appeal means it's no longer in effect until the ruling by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Recent Clemson University graduate Nazanin Zinouri touched down in Boston's Logan International Airport early Sunday afternoon after more than a day of air travel from Tehran -- she had left the US on vacation on January 20th, the day of Trump's inauguration.

"I still can't believe this actually happened," she told CNN at the airport Sunday. "I didn't see this coming any time soon, so this is definitely beyond whatever I could imagine."

Sen. Lindsey Graham shared the news she was heading back to South Carolina by tweeting "Good news! I know she has lots of friends and co-workers who can't wait to see her. I'm happy she's almost home."

Good news! I know she has lots of friends and co-workers who can't wait to see her. I'm happy she's almost home. https://t.co/7ApO2ZMggb — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 6, 2017

What is the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals?

The three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based court has a reputation as one of the most liberal in the nation -- to the point where some Republican lawmakers have even pushed to split it up in an effort to limit its impact.

The court will not rule on whether the ban is constitutional, but whether it will remain suspended for now.

When could the ruling come?

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes its final decision. The government has until 6 p.m. ET Monday evening to submit its briefs.

The government counters that Robart's injunction should be lifted for now and the executive order should go back into effect while the legal process continues.

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota will ask the court to leave the temporary restraining order in place, but it's unclear how long the stay will last, or how things will ultimately play out.

How have others reacted?

Trump's Justice Department sent out a strongly worded filing, emphasizing that halting enforcement of the travel ban "harms the public" and "second-guesses the President's national security judgment" in the immigration context.

"(Robart's ruling) contravenes the considered judgment of Congress that the President should have the unreviewable authority to suspend the admission of any class of aliens," the Justice Department wrote.

"I don't know that that's necessary," McConnell told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday. "I mean, the courts are going to decide whether the executive order the President issued is valid or not, and we all follow court orders."

Any other people weighing in?

People close to the White House said over the weekend that Trump's attacks will be a problem -- particularly as his administration shepherds his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward confirmation.