Story highlights Fans are comparing Clinton's surprising 2016 loss to the Super Bowl outcome

Washington (CNN) Football fans compared the New England Patriots' historic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to President Donald Trump's unexpected win against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Noting the late comeback, the President congratulated the Patriots and his "friend" quarterback Tom Brady, tweeting, "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and coach B are total winners. Wow! #SuperBowl."

As the Falcons led the Patriots by a wide margin the end of the first half, one Twitter user predicted a Patriots comeback that could come after FBI Director James Comey announces he's investigating the Falcons, leading to an incredible loss of momentum.

Sure, Atlanta's up big now, but wait until the Comey letter drops in the 4th quarter. #SuperBowl — Hans Noel (@ProfHansNoel) February 6, 2017

"Sure, Atlanta's up big now, but wait until the Comey letter drops in the 4th quarter," Georgetown associate professor Hans Noel tweeted , as the Falcons led the Patriots 21-3 by the end of the first half.

Read More