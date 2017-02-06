Story highlights Maxine Waters questions Trump's actions since entering the White House

Nancy Pelosi says, "When and if he breaks the law, that is when something like that would come up"

Washington (CNN) Rep. Maxine Waters said Monday that President Donald Trump's actions are "leading himself" to possible impeachment.

The California Democrat tweeted last week that her "greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment."

Today, I told @cheddar that my greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 3, 2017

CNN's Manu Raju asked her about the tweet Monday at a news conference about Trump's agenda on Wall Street.

"I have not called for the impeachment yet. He's doing it himself," Waters responded. "Let me just say that the statement I made is a statement in response to questions and pleas that I'm getting from many citizens across this country. What are we going to do? How can a President who is acting in the manner that he's acting."

Waters said that she's concerned with Trump's executive orders related to travel and immigration, "the way he's talking about Muslims," and his friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

