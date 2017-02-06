Story highlights Martellus Bennett has been a long-time critic of President Donald Trump

The Patriots have been linked to Trump due to the President's ties with quarterback Tom Brady

Washington (CNN) Martellus Bennett told reporters following the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl win Sunday that he will not accompany his teammates to the White House, where they are set to be honored by President Donald Trump later this year.

"I haven't thought about it. I am not going to go," the New England Patriots tight end said. "I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this ... People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter."

Bennett added that he is "not really worried" about potential backlash over skipping the White House visit from the team's owner, Robert Kraft, and said that he and his teammates avoid talking politics in the locker room.

"You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are," he said.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment and have not yet received a response.

