Kanye West deletes all tweets defending Trump meeting

Story highlights West previously said that had he voted, he would have voted for Trump

West met with Trump at Trump Tower in December

Washington (CNN) Kanye West deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Donald Trump sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

West, who met with Trump at Trump Tower in December, explained his meeting with the then-President-elect in the series of now-deleted tweets amid intense backlash from fans and friends like John Legend.

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," West tweeted on December 13.

"These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago," he added.

"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," he continued in a third tweet.