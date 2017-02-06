First on CNN: House report slams major security gaps at airports

Story highlights A new report finds some progress in airport security

But says many severe gaps remain

Washington (CNN) A new congressional report says the systems in place to vet the nearly one million people who work within US airports are insufficient.

The House Homeland Security subcommittee report, which CNN obtained Monday, found inconsistent screening of airport employees, insufficient TSA access to intelligence information used to vet individuals and inadequate control of access to sensitive areas of airports.

"The disturbing reality is that it takes just one individual with the right access to cause catastrophic harm," the report warned, though it also noted progress on many fronts following years of devastating reports.

The report cited a slew of headlines from media reports on times people with security clearances smuggled guns or drugs in airports or were associated with militant groups like ISIS. It also highlighted a number of specific cases where the government said dozens of aviation employees had possible ties to terrorism and thousands of employees had incomplete records.

In addition to summarizing its own investigation, the report referred to many previous government and media reports about startling shortcomings in airport security.

