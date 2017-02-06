'A day without a woman' -- Women's March organizers plan general strike

Story highlights The Women's March is now calling for a general strike

Millions gathered for marches across the world last month

Washington (CNN) The organizers of last month's Women's March announced Monday their intention to hold a general strike at a date to be determined.

Posts across the official social media accounts for the Women's March read: "General Strike: A Day Without A Woman," with a subhead saying, "Date To Be Announced."

The Women's March began with a call for a march on Washington the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. After millions showed up for events across the world, including a massive turnout within the nation's capital itself, the organizers committed to building the event into an effective movement.

The Women's March website lists a series of 10 actions to be undertaken within the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. The first three actions listed involved organizing and contacting elected representatives.

